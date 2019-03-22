Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,678. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 616,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 334,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications.

