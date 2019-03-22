Prudential (PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,163 ($28.26) to GBX 2,104 ($27.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,522 ($19.89) to GBX 1,558 ($20.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.42 ($27.09).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.70. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

