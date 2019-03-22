Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

