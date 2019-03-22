Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,187 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,675.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.96 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

