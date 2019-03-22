Proton Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,791.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $351,198.00 and $118,791.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BCEX, DDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00368331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01655070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00229012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,393,756,400 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinTiger, LBank, FCoin, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

