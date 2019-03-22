Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $187.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Prospect Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, insider John F. Barry acquired 304,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,773,889.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,593,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,791,667.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,335,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,964,170.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,011,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,297. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

