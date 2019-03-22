ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) Shares Up 7.3%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.22. 1,588,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 989,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 121,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

