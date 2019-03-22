Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 112.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,010,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,418.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,929. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/prologis-inc-pld-shares-sold-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.