Progressive Corp (PGR) CFO Sells $871,800.00 in Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,012,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PGR opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,463,000 after acquiring an additional 850,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 22.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,168,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

