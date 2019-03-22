Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.70 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.39). Approximately 45,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 153,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.25 ($0.38).

Separately, FinnCap cut their price objective on Proactis from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Proactis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.71.

In other Proactis news, insider Alan John Aubrey purchased 42,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £25,209 ($32,940.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Proactis (PHD) Trading Up 1.5%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/proactis-phd-trading-up-1-5.html.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.