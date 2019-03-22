Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 2270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.74 million and a P/E ratio of 65.14.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

