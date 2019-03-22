Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $72,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $366.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $368.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $4,872,126.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.22.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

