Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,325 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $63,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. HRS Investment Holdings LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HRS Investment Holdings LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. FIG Partners raised General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

Shares of GD opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,299 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

