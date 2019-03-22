Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.72 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $76,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.31.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

