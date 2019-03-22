Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $68.37 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,755,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Ross Stores worth $68,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 8,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after purchasing an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,670,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,746 shares of company stock worth $5,207,413 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

