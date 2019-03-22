Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.23 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $60,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 38,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.51 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,625 shares of company stock worth $95,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.23 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/principal-financial-group-inc-has-60-23-million-holdings-in-corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.