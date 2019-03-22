Primecoin (XPM) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $51,831.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 26,994,781 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.