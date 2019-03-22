PriceSmart, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales dropped 1.9% during the month of February. PriceSmart’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $38,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $36,058.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,089.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,309 shares of company stock worth $1,443,264 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

