Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.22 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $4,218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,169,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $119,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,366 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,052. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

