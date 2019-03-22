Potrero Capital Research LLC Purchases New Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,682 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Mitek Systems accounts for about 3.2% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 1.08% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 611,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MITK. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.80 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.39.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Debello sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $328,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,050.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $127,081.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,052.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

