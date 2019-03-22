Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 810,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $407,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $161,676.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

