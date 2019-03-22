Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Potlatchdeltic worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 40,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,425,677.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $407,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock worth $2,323,754. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

