Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of PTLA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 260,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.37. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,465,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. grace capital boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 279,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 125,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 205,220 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.