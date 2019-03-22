Porsche Automobil (PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.91 ($89.43).

ETR:PAH3 traded down €1.48 ($1.72) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.08 ($64.05). 324,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 52 week high of €74.98 ($87.19). The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

