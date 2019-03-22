Polarityte (PTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Polarityte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. National Securities started coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 258.52% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. On average, analysts predict that Polarityte will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

