Polarityte (PTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTE. ValuEngine lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 14th. National Securities started coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 258.52% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

