PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

