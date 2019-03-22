PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,192.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,179,958 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,817.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,420 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $7,506,847.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 552,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,829,773.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,877 shares of company stock worth $15,713,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

NYSE SKX opened at $32.49 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

