PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 11,179 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 39,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

FLEX stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 11,179 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-11179-shares-of-flex-ltd-flex.html.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.