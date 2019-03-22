PlayerCoin Achieves Market Cap of $399.00 (PLACO)

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PlayerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PlayerCoin has a total market capitalization of $399.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayerCoin has traded 90.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00380213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.01658730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229304 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004960 BTC.

PlayerCoin Profile

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. The official website for PlayerCoin is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayerCoin Coin Trading

PlayerCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

