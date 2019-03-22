PlayAGS (AGS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PlayAGS stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $876.53 million, a P/E ratio of -167.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PlayAGS by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PlayAGS by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in PlayAGS by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $221,000.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

