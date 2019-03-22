Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvest Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,108,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 361,106 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 9.7% of Harvest Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC owned about 5.80% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $843,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,434,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 98,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,995 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

