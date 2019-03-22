Pivotal Software (PVTL) CFO Cynthia Gaylor Sells 17,594 Shares

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 17,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $349,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PVTL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 19,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,596. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.
Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at $6,254,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter valued at $8,175,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
