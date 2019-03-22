Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Stemline Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Stemline Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:STML opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $374,769.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $137,502.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,546 shares of company stock worth $2,185,917. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

