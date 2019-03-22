Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades ConocoPhillips (COP) to “Overweight”

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $75.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

NYSE COP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.29. 1,047,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,371. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

