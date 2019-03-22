Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Underweight

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

COOP stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 1,575,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,963. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a P/E ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

