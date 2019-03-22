Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 75.24%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

APEN stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 519,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 176.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300,012 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.