Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Polarityte Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polarityte in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 258.52% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTE. ValuEngine lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, January 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

PTE opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.76. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

