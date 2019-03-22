Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.91.

BA stock opened at $372.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

