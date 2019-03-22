Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Bonds Rise 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) bonds rose 1.5% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on September 30, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.17 and were trading at $99.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 627,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.79. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.27%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,754,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $15,841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298,710 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 805,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

