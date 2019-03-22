Piggycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,842.00 (PIGGY)

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Piggycoin has a market cap of $198,842.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Piggycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001212 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Piggycoin

PIGGY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 493,222,982 coins. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Piggycoin is piggy-coin.com

Piggycoin Coin Trading

Piggycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piggycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

