Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141,480 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,719,000 after purchasing an additional 185,276 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,044,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after purchasing an additional 956,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

