Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0019

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $138,665.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.02286509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00468091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022481 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020696 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010672 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043303 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,225 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

