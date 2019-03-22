Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenix has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003296 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

