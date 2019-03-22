Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of Petmed Express worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PETS. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Petmed Express by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 486,787 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,022,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 857,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 357,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PETS. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Petmed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of PETS opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.52. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $46.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

