Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 97.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1,212.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 688.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,571. Petmed Express has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

