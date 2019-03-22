Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 57.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

NYSE PRGO opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

