PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,823,000 after acquiring an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,759,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $119.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

