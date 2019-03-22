Pearson (PSON) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday.
PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 663 ($8.66) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 756.45 ($9.88).
Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 843.40 ($11.02) on Friday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 730.40 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
