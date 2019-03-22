Pearson (PSON) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 663 ($8.66) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 756.45 ($9.88).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 843.40 ($11.02) on Friday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 730.40 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 70.30 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.30 ($0.85) by GBX 5 ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pearson will post 5589.99970376511 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

