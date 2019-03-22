Peak Asset Management LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,845,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,995 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 656,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,847 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,779,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,803,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 389,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $98.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $100.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.5309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

